Japan’s Sakamoto three-peats as women’s figure skating world champion

MONTREAL (AP) — Kaori Sakamoto of Japan is the first women’s figure skater to three-peat as world champion since American Peggy Fleming from 1966 to 1968. The 23-year-old led the pack by more than 10 points in the free program to finish with 222.96 points. Isabeau Levito of the United States claimed silver, and Chaeyeon Kim of South Korea took bronze. Earlier Friday, defending ice dance champions and 2022 Olympic gold medalists Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States finished first with a season-best 90.08 in the rhythm dance. Italy’s Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri were second ahead of Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier.

