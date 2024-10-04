Japan’s Rintaro Nakano leads by one at weather-delayed Asia-Pacific Amateur

SHIZUOKA, Japan (AP) — Rintaro Nakano of Japan is leading the weather-delayed Asia-Pacific Amateur. He’s at 7-under par and one shot ahead of Wenyi Ding of China. There’s a long way to go to determine who wins and gets a spot in the Masters and British Open next year. The start of the second round was delayed six-and-a-half hours due to 4 inches of rain at the Taiheiyo Club Gotemba, and then fog. Randy Bintang of Indonesia led after the first round with a 5-under 65. He didn’t even tee off on Friday. The cut will be Saturday to the low 60 and ties.

