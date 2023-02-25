Japan’s Panthalassa wins $20M Saudi Cup; Baffert 2nd again

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Panthalassa led all the way to win the $20 million Saudi Cup by three-quarters of a length and relegated trainer Bob Baffert’s horse, Country Grammer, to second place for the second straight year. Japan nearly swept the first four places until Country Grammer rallied late on the outside under Frankie Dettori. Besides the winner, Japan-based runners Café Pharoah took third, Geoglyph finished fourth and Crown Pride was fifth. Defending champion Emblem Road was sixth. Baffert’s other entry, Taiba, was eighth in the field of 13.

