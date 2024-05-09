Japan’s Olympic medalist and world champion Shoma Uno says he’s retiring from figure skating

TOKYO (AP) — Olympic medalist and two-time world champion Shoma Uno of Japan says he is retiring from figure skating. Uno placed fourth in March in the most recent world championships. He announced his decision Thursday on social media, saying he’d been skating since he was 5. He has said it was getting more difficult to find motivation. Uno took the silver medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and was third in the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. He is expected to formally to step away from the sport at the ceremony on May 14 in Tokyo.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.