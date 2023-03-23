Japan’s Miura and Kihara win pairs at figure skate worlds

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara have become the first skaters from Japan to win the pairs at the world figure skating championships in Saitama. Miura and Kihara were first after the short program on Wednesday and finished second in the free skate. But their two-day total of 222.19 points was good enough for a 4.68 lead over reigning world champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the United States. Frazier fell in the short program on the triple toe which proved to be costly for the Americans. European champions Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy were third with 208.08.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.