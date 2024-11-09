Japan’s Kagiyama recovers from early fall to defend title at NHK Trophy with strong free skate

TOKYO (AP) — Yuma Kagiyama of Japan recovered from an early fall in his free skate to defend his title at the NHK Trophy. The 2022 Olympic silver medalist fell on his opening quadruple flip but recovered with a clean quad salchow and a quad toeloop-triple toeloop combination. First after the short program, Kagiyama added another quad toeloop and three triple jumps to finish with 194.39 points for a total of 300.09. Italy’s Daniel Grassl was second and Japan’s Tatsuya Tsuboi was third. Also, two-time and reigning world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States turned in a dominant free dance to win the ice dance competition.

