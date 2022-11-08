Japan’s Endo leaves game unconscious ahead of World Cup

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Japan midfielder Wataru Endo has been stretchered off after being knocked unconscious in a collision while playing for Stuttgart in an incident which could make him doubtful for the World Cup. Endo collapsed to the ground after a clash of heads and needed lengthy medical treatment before he was stretchered off in the 82nd minute of Stuttgart’s 2-1 win over Hertha Berlin. The 29-year-old defensive midfielder is Stuttgart’s captain and has played 43 times for Japan. He was named in Japan’s World Cup squad last week.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.