Japanese teen Taichi Fukui among 3 debutants for Bayern in 4-0 win at Münster in German Cup

MÜNSTER, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich has eased to a 4-0 win at third-division team Preussen Münster to start its German Cup campaign. Israeli goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, Portugal wing back Raphaël Guerreiro and Japanese teenager Taichi Fukui all made their debuts for the Bavarian powerhouse. First-half goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Konrad Laimer and Frans Krätzig set Bayern up for a comfortable game. In-form French teenager Mathys Tel made his first start of the season and celebrated by wrapping up the scoring in the 86th minute.

