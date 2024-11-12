Japanese soccer player Kazuyoshi Miura says he will play next season at age 58

TOKYO (AP) — Kazuyoshi Miura says he intends to play next season for his Japanese club. That’s no big deal except that Miura will turn 58 next season, which will be his 40th in professional soccer. Mirua is several generations older than his teammates and his contemporaries retired decades ago. Known as “King Kazu, Japan’s Kyodo news agency reported he will return next season to fourth-tier team Suzuka. Miura has been around a long time. He won the MVP award in 1993. That was the first season for Japan’s J-League.

