Japanese slugger Rintaro Sasaki blazing his own baseball path in US via Stanford, MLB Draft League

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Slugging first baseman Rintaro Sasaki hit 140 high school home runs back home in Japan but opted out of the Nippon Professional Baseball draft in order to take his own unique path. He is attending college in the U.S. and will play his first game here in New Jersey for Trenton of the MLB Draft League. Sasaki hardly seems fazed by the expectations that come with being a trendsetter of sorts, and at 19 comes across mature beyond his years discussing the importance of finding something to fall back on after his baseball career is through.

