Japanese slugger Rintaro Sasaki blazing his own baseball path in US via Stanford, MLB Draft League

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
Rintaro Sasaki poses for photos at the Sunken Diamond baseball field at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif., Friday, May 31, 2024. Slugging first baseman Sasaki hit 140 high school home runs back home in Japan and opted out of the Nippon Professional Baseball draft in order to take his own unique path. He is attending college in the U.S. and will be beginning his summer ball this week in New Jersey playing for Trenton of the MLB Draft League. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Slugging first baseman Rintaro Sasaki hit 140 high school home runs back home in Japan but opted out of the Nippon Professional Baseball draft in order to take his own unique path. He is attending college in the U.S. and will play his first game here in New Jersey for Trenton of the MLB Draft League. Sasaki hardly seems fazed by the expectations that come with being a trendsetter of sorts, and at 19 comes across mature beyond his years discussing the importance of finding something to fall back on after his baseball career is through.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.