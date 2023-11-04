Japanese Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka atop the leaderboard after three rounds of Japan Classic

OMITAMA, Japan (AP) — Japanese golfers Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka each shot 6-under 66 to sit atop the leadboard with a one-stoke lead after the third round of the LPGA’s Japan Classic. They were both at 20-under 196 for three rounds. The two Japanese were also tied for the lead after the second round. Japanese Mone Inami was one shot behind after a 65 on Saturday, and fellow Japanese Sora Kamiya was two back, also after a 65 at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan.

