Japanese right-hander Koyo Aoyagi posted and available to MLB teams until Jan. 17

NEW YORK (AP) — Japanese pitcher Koyo Aoyagi has been posted to Major League Baseball teams and will be available to sign as a free agent through 5 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 17. Aoyagi, a 5-foot-11 right-hander who turns 31 next Wednesday, was 2-3 with a 3.69 ERA in 12 games this year for the Pacific League’s Hanshin Tigers during a season in which he was demoted and pitched 11 games in the minors. He allowed five runs and eight hits over 1 2/3 innings during two games for Japan at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

