Japanese reliever Naoyuki Uwasawa gets $25,000 signing bonus as part of Tampa Bay Rays contract

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander reliever Naoyuki Uwasawa will receive a $25,000 signing bonus as part of his minor league contract with the Tampa Bay Rays, who must pay a release fee of $6,250 to the Pacific League’s Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters. If added to the Rays’ 40-man major league roster, Uwasawa would get a $2.5 million salary while in the major leagues and a $225,000 salary while in the minors. He could earn an additional $900,000 in performance bonuses for major league innings. Tampa Bay would owe the Japanese club a supplemental fee in the amount of 15% of any additional money the pitcher earns while in the major leagues.

