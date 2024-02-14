Japanese pitcher Shintaro Fujinami finalizes $3.35 million, 1-year contract with New York Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — The New York Mets have finalized their $3.35 million, one-year contract with Japanese pitcher Shintaro Fujinami. A 29-year-old right-hander, Fujinami can earn an additional $850,000 in performance bonuses. Fujinami left the Hanshin Tigers of Japan’s Central League to sign a $3.25 million, one-year deal with Oakland. He started 0-4 in the rotation last year and was moved to the bullpen, then made three more starts in June. He was traded to Baltimore on July 19 and was much more effective in short stints, going 2-0 with a 4.85 ERA. New York placed infielder Ronny Mauricio on the 60-day injured list.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.