Japanese golfers Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka hold second-round lead in Japan Classic

OMITAMA, Japan (AP) — Japanese golfers Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka shared the top of the leaderboard with a two-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the LPGA’s Japan Classic. Kuwaki carded her second straight round of 7-under 65, and Hataoka came in with a 66, putting them both at 14 under for the two rounds. Three other players were two shots back in a crowed field at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.