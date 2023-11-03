Japanese golfers Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka hold second-round lead in Japan Classic

By The Associated Press
FILE - Europe's Gemma Dryburgh plays her tee shot on the 4th hole during her single match at the Solheim Cup golf tournament in Finca Cortesin, near Casares, southern Spain, on Sept. 24, 2023. Defending champion Dryburgh shot a 5-under 67 on Thursday, Nov. 2, in the first round of the Toto Japan Classic at the Taiheiyo Club in Omitama, Japan. She is four strokes off the lead. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernat Armangue]

OMITAMA, Japan (AP) — Japanese golfers Shiho Kuwaki and Nasa Hataoka shared the top of the leaderboard with a two-stroke lead after Friday’s second round of the LPGA’s Japan Classic. Kuwaki carded her second straight round of 7-under 65, and Hataoka came in with a 66, putting them both at 14 under for the two rounds. Three other players were two shots back in a crowed field at the Taiheiyo Club in north central Japan.

