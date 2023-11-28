Japanese golfer Ryo Hisatsune voted rookie of the year on the European tour

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — Ryo Hisatsune has been voted as the European tour’s top rookie this season after a memorable year that saw the 21-year-old Japanese player win the French Open and earn dual membership with the PGA Tour. Hisatsune became the first Japanese golfer to receive the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award. He beat a list of contenders that included highly rated Swede Ludvig Aberg. Hisatsune was outside the world’s top 200 at the start of the 2023 season. He posted eight top-10 finishes including the win in France and is ranked No. 81 in the world.

