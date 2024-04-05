Japanese drivers try to break through in Formula 1 but face linguistic and geographical barriers

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — About two dozen Japanese drivers have raced in Formula 1 over almost 50 years, and success has been limited. A Japanese driver has never won an F1 race, which means Ayumu Iwasa’s goals are unbelievably high. The young Japanese driver says “I want to be in an F1 seat as a regular driver, and also be world champion.” Iwasa was given the chance to perform before the home crowd in Japan and drove in one practice session of the Japanese GP. He was only filling in for Daniel Ricciardo, who will drive in Saturday qualifying and the race on Sunday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.