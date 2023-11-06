Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto headed to MLB after his Orix club agrees to transfer

By The Associated Press
FILE - Japan's Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers a pitch during the fifth inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Mexico on March 20, 2023, in Miami. Yamamoto will be allowed to move to an MLB team under the player posting system, the Orix Buffaloes said Sunday, Nov. 5, after it lost Game 7 of the Japan Series to the Hanshin Tigers. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Wilfredo Lee]

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be allowed to move to a Major League Baseball team under the player posting system. His Orix Buffaloes team made the announcement after it lost Game 7 of the Japan Series to the Hanshin Tigers. The ace pitcher has been widely reported ready to move to MLB and is expected to be a top target. Yamamoto pitched two games during the Japan Series — the World Series equivalent for Japanese baseball. He allowed seven earned runs in Game 1 but came back in Game 6 and struck out 14 — a series record.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.