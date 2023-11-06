Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto headed to MLB after his Orix club agrees to transfer

TOKYO (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto will be allowed to move to a Major League Baseball team under the player posting system. His Orix Buffaloes team made the announcement after it lost Game 7 of the Japan Series to the Hanshin Tigers. The ace pitcher has been widely reported ready to move to MLB and is expected to be a top target. Yamamoto pitched two games during the Japan Series — the World Series equivalent for Japanese baseball. He allowed seven earned runs in Game 1 but came back in Game 6 and struck out 14 — a series record.

