Japan snaps skid with 3-0 win over Canada in SheBelieves

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Japan snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory over Canada on Wednesday in the SheBelieves Cup. Japan had not scored in four straight matches until Kiko Seike put her team in front with a goal in the 26th minute. Canada starting goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo was injured on the play and was replaced by Canada’s regular starter Kailen Sheridan. Yui Hasegawa added a goal on a penalty kick before halftime and Jun Endo scored in the 77th minute as Japan and Canada wrapped up their final game of the round-robin tournament.

