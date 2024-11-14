Japan rallies to beat Romania and reach quarterfinals of Billie Jean King Cup Finals

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Japan has reached the quarterfinals of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals for the first time since 2013 after rallying to defeat Romania 2-1. Japan advanced when Eri Hozumi and Shuko Aoyama defeated Monica Niculescu and Elena Ruse 6-1, 7-5 in the deciding doubles match. Japan will face Italy in the quarterfinals. The United States faced Slovakia later Thursday for a place in the last eight.

