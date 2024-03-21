Japan quick strike beats North Korea; South Korea held by Thailand in Asia qualifying

By The Associated Press
North Korea's Ri Il Song, right, competes for the ball with Japan's Ao Tanaka during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 preliminary joint qualification round 2 match between Japan and North Korea at the National Stadium Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eugene Hoshiko]

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has scored after just 90 seconds and held out North Korea to win 1-0 in Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Ao Tanaka’s strike in Tokyo gave the host three wins from three group games. North Korea was cheered on by a small pocket of red-shirted fans but lacked attacking power. South Korea was held by Thailand to 1-1 in Seoul in its first game since Jurgen Klinsmann was fired as the coach in February. Australia has won all three of its group games after defeating Lebanon 2-0 in Sydney. In Jordan’s first action since losing the Asian Cup final to Qatar in February, it beat Pakistan 3-0.

