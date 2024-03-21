Japan quick strike beats North Korea; South Korea held by Thailand in Asia qualifying

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has scored after just 90 seconds and held out North Korea to win 1-0 in Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Ao Tanaka’s strike in Tokyo gave the host three wins from three group games. North Korea was cheered on by a small pocket of red-shirted fans but lacked attacking power. South Korea was held by Thailand to 1-1 in Seoul in its first game since Jurgen Klinsmann was fired as the coach in February. Australia has won all three of its group games after defeating Lebanon 2-0 in Sydney. In Jordan’s first action since losing the Asian Cup final to Qatar in February, it beat Pakistan 3-0.

