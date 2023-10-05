Japan players channel spirit of the samurai in ‘do or die’ Rugby World Cup match against Argentina

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — It’s “Samurai Time” for Japan at the Rugby World Cup. The equation facing the Japanese is quite simple heading into their final pool game against Argentina in Nantes on Sunday. Essentially it’s win or go home. Japan’s players are channeling the spirit of the samurai for their biggest game of the tournament. The samurai were warriors recruited for military service by chieftains from around the 10th century. Japan team director Yuichiro Fuji says prop Keita Inagaki this week has talked about how it’s going to be ‘Samurai Time’ because “once we pull the sword out, it’s going to be do or die.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.