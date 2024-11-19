Japan on brink of reaching World Cup while Indonesia stuns Saudi Arabia

XIAMEN, China (AP) — Japan is within touching distance of an eighth successive World Cup appearance after beating China 3-1 in Xiamen put the team 10 points clear in its Asian qualifying group. Despite beating China 7-0 at home in September, it took Japan 39 minutes to break the deadlock with a Koki Ogawa header. He headed home a second and Japan’s third in the second half. The Samurai Blue have 16 points from six games, with four to go in Group C. Indonesia shocked Saudi Arabia 2-0 in Jakarta. It was a first ever win for Indonesia in the third round of qualification. In Group A, Uzbekistan took a big step towards a first World Cup after edging North Korea 1-0 in Laos.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.