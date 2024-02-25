Japan, North Korea draw 0-0 in first leg of Olympic qualifier in women’s soccer

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Japan and North Korea’s women played a scoreless draw in their bid for a spot in the upcoming Paris Olympics. This means the place will be determined on Wednesday in the second-leg match in Tokyo where the winner will advance to the 12-team tournament in Paris. The match was played in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, after being moved from North Korea after complaints from the Japanese about travel and other issues.

