Japan gives flanker Shimokawa first start in Rugby World Cup opener against Chile

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Rookie flanker Kanji Shimokawa will make his first start for Japan against Chile in their Rugby World Cup opener on Sunday in Toulouse. Shimokawa was picked ahead of Shota Fukui, who started against Italy in the last warmup two weeks ago, and in the absence of Pieter Labuschagne, who is suspended for this match. Shimokawa has less than 80 minutes of test rugby but has impressed off the bench against New Zealand in October and Fiji in August. Japan’s second row issues appear to have been resolved by Amato Fakatava, who starred in the Pacific Nations Cup, and Jack Cornelsen, who has been a back-rower for club and country this year. Loosehead prop Keita Inagaki will play his 50th cap.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.