Japan forwards Nakamura and Ito score as Reims wins 3-1 at Angers in French league

PARIS (AP) — Japan forwards Keito Nakamura and Junya Ito score first-half goals to help Reims win 3-1 at Angers and move up to fourth place in the French league. Reims lost its opening game this season but is five matches unbeaten since and the only team to take points off defending champion Paris Saint-Germain in a 1-1 draw. Elsewhere Lyon scored a stoppage-time winner to win 2-1 at Toulouse and Saint-Etienne rallied to draw 2-2 at Nantes. Later Sunday unbeaten Marseille needs a win at Strasbourg to move level on points at the top with Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco.

