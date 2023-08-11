Japan exits the Women’s World Cup but sees progress in young squad

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — After the Japanese were eliminated early from the Olympics two years ago on home soil, they rebuilt by hiring a new coach and focusing on youth. The result was that Japan scored in droves at the Women’s World Cup. Led by coach Futoshi Ikeda, the Nadeshiko had a flurry of 15 goals, most of any team in the tournament. Surprising young midfielder Hinata Miyazawa had five goals to lead the field. But it wasn’t quite enough to hold off Sweden, which knocked Japan out of the tournament with a 2-1 victory in a quarterfinal match on Friday night

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.