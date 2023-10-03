Japan edges rival China to win men’s world gymnastics title while US claims first medal since 2014

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Japan is back on top in men’s gymnastics. The five-man group led by reigning world and Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto edged rival China in the team finals at the 2023 world championships to earn Japan’s first major international gold medal since 2015. The Japanese posted a team total of 255.594 points, nearly two points clear of China at 253.794. The United States earned the bronze with a score of 252.428. The medal was the first for the Americans at a major international event since the 2014 world championships.

