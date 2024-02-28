Japan defeats North Korea 2-1 to reach women’s soccer tournament at the Paris Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has defeated North Korea 2-1 to reach the women’s soccer tournament at the upcoming Paris Olympics. The first match in the two-game series to determine one of Asia’s two qualifiers ended in a 0-0 draw on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Japan had three clear stars on Wednesday. Hana Takahashi scored in the 26th but it was Japanese goalkeeper Ayaka Yamashita who scrambled late in the first half to stop a shot that was millimeters from crossing over the line. Aoba Fujino put the match away with a header in the 76th to give Japan its second.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.