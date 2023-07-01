Japan crushes New Zealand to set up Asia Cup final against China

SYDNEY (AP) — Five-time defending champion Japan has produced another commanding performance at the women’s basketball Asia Cup with a heavy 88-52 defeat of New Zealand in the semifinals. After toppling Australia by 25 points in pool play earlier in the week to top the standings Japan started fast and never gave New Zealand a foothold in the game. China beat Australia 74-60 in the other semifinal game with Han Xu scoring 17 points. China had narrowly led 43-41 toward the end of the third quarter. Japan and China met in the 2019 and 2021 title games.

