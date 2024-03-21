Japan beats North Korea in World Cup qualifying then North Korea cancels visit by Japan, media says

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has scored after just 90 seconds and held out North Korea to win 1-0 in Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. But North Korea has reportedly canceled hosting Japan next Tuesday in Pyongyang. North Korea told the Asian Football Confederation it is concerned by “a malignant infectious disease” in Japan, an apparent reference to rising cases of streptococcus infections, according to Kyodo News. South Korea was held by Thailand to 1-1 in Seoul in its first game since Jurgen Klinsmann was fired as the coach in February. Australia has won all three of its group games after defeating Lebanon 2-0 in Sydney. In Jordan’s first action since losing the Asian Cup final to Qatar in February, it beat Pakistan 3-0.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.