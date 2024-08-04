Japan beats Italy for the last fencing gold medal of the Paris Olympics in men’s team foil

PARIS (AP) — Japan has won its second fencing gold medal of the Paris Olympics by beating Italy 45-36 in the last bout of the Games in the men’s team foil final. Japan alternate Yudai Nagano came in for the eighth leg and gave Japan a commanding lead with a 5-0 matchup with Italy replacement fencer Alessio Foconi. That left teammate Kazuki Iimura a 40-32 advantage to close out the win on the last leg. France recovered from five points down to beat the United States 45-32 for the bronze medal. It was the host nation’s seventh fencing medal of the Paris Games.

