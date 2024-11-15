Japan beats Indonesia 4-0 to extend group lead in Asian World Cup qualifying

By The Associated Press
Japan's Wataru Endo, left, and Takumi Minamino, second right, battle for the ball against Indonesia's Ragnar Oratmangoen, second left, Rafael Struick, center, and Justin Hubner, right, during their 2026 World Cup Asian 3rd round qualifier soccer match at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Achmad Ibrahim]

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Japan has defeated Indonesia 4-0 to move seven points clear in Group C in the third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Japan went in front in the 35th minute when Daichi Kamada broke down the left and sent a cross which  defender Justin Hubner put into his own net from close range. Takumi Minamino extended the lead five minutes before the break and Hidemasa Motira took advantage of an errant pass from Indonesia’s goalkeeper to make it 3-0 early in the second half. Yukinari Sugawara then rounded out the scoring in the 69th minute. Japan tops the group on 13 points with five games remaining. Australia, Saudi Arabia and China all have six points, followed by Bahrain with five and Indonesia with three.

