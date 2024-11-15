Japan beats Indonesia 4-0 to extend group lead in Asian World Cup qualifying

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Japan has defeated Indonesia 4-0 to move seven points clear in Group C in the third round of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. Japan went in front in the 35th minute when Daichi Kamada broke down the left and sent a cross which defender Justin Hubner put into his own net from close range. Takumi Minamino extended the lead five minutes before the break and Hidemasa Motira took advantage of an errant pass from Indonesia’s goalkeeper to make it 3-0 early in the second half. Yukinari Sugawara then rounded out the scoring in the 69th minute. Japan tops the group on 13 points with five games remaining. Australia, Saudi Arabia and China all have six points, followed by Bahrain with five and Indonesia with three.

