Japan, Australia, Netherlands win in World Baseball Classic

TOKYO (AP) — Shohei Ohtani allowed one hit in the four innings he pitched, struck out five and was the winning pitcher in Japan’s 8-1 victory over China in Group B at the World Baseball Classic. Ohtani also doubled off the left field wall in the fourth to score two at the Tokyo Dome and increase Japan’s lead to 3-0. Robbie Perkins hit one of Australia’s three homers to beat South Korea 8-7 in Group B. It was both team’s first game in the group. The Netherlands defeated Panama 3-1 in Group A in Taiwan. It was the Dutch team’s second win in two days after beating Cuba in the opener.

