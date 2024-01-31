Japan and Iran win at Asian Cup to set up quarterfinal match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan has maintained its pursuit of a record-extending fifth Asian Cup title by advancing to the quarterfinals with a 3-1 win against Bahrain. The pre-tournament favorite has bounced back from a surprise 2-1 loss against Iraq in the group stage and will play Iran in the next round. Goals from Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo and Ayase Ueda secured Japan’s place in the last eight. Zion Suzuki’s own goal was the only consolation for Bahrain. Iran booked its place in the quarterfinals by beating Syria on penalties after the game ended 1-1 through extra time. It plays Japan at Education City Stadium on Saturday.

