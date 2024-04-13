Japan advances to the Billie Jean King Cup finals without Naomi Osaka needing to play a 2nd match

LONDON (AP) — Japan has advanced to the Billie Jean King Cup finals without Naomi Osaka having to play a second singles match. With Japan leading 2-0 after the opening day of singles play on Friday at Tokyo, Nao Hibino beat Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7) to clinch the match for the home side and advance Japan to the Cup finals in November in Seville, Spain. On Friday, Osaka hit 15 aces with a 6-2, 7-6 (5) win over Putintseva. It was the four-time Grand Slam champion’s first match in the team competition since February 2020. Osaka’s later singles match Saturday against Anna Danilina, who Hibino beat on Friday, was not played. Australia also advanced to the Seville finals earlier Saturday with a 3-0 win over Mexico.

