Japan advances in the Asian Cup and Iraq maintains 100% winning run on its way to the knockout stage

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Japan got its Asian Cup cup campaign back on track by advancing to the knockout stage after a 3-1 win against Indonesia. The pre-tournament favorite surprisingly lost to Iraq in its second Group D match last week to leave its hopes of winning a record-extending fifth Asian Cup title in jeopardy. But any concerns that it could face an early exit were swept away at Al Thumama Stadium after two goals from Ayase Ueda put the four-time champion on course for victory. Iraq advanced as group winner with a perfect record after substitute Aymen Hussein scored from the penalty spot in the 12th minute of stoppage time to beat 10-man Vietnam 3-2 at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

