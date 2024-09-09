Jannik Sinner’s US Open title is latest trophy in extraordinary year for Italian tennis

ROME (AP) — Sure he’s got the biggest and most prestigious trophies. But freshly-crowned U.S. Open champion Jannik Sinner has had plenty of company from home during an extraordinary year for Italian tennis. Jasmine Paolini was the runner-up at successive Grand Slams by reaching the singles final at both the French Open and Wimbledon. Paolini then teamed up with Sara Errani to win gold in the women’s doubles at the Paris Olympics. Lorenzo Musetti also took home the bronze in the men’s singles for Italy’s first Olympic tennis medal in 100 years.

