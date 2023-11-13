Jannik Sinner’s carrot-clad fans take root on the tennis tour in their orange-colored costumes

TURIN, Italy (AP) — They’ve quickly become some of the most recognizable fans in tennis. And what began as a spur-of-the-moment idea between six fans of Jannik Sinner to dress up as carrots has turned into a fully sponsored globe-trotting enterprise. After first appearing at the Italian Open in May, the orange-clad “Carota Boys” quickly picked up support from one of Sinner’s sponsors and were sent to cheer for their favorite player at the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open. Orders for T-shirts featuring the Carota Boys’ logo have come in from around the world. Last week, the group of six boyhood friends were treated to a private meeting with their idol. Sinner says “they’re almost more famous than I am.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.