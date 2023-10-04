Jannik Sinner wins China Open. Iga Swiatek advances to quarterfinals

BEIJING (AP) — Jannik Sinner won his third title of the year by beating third-ranked Daniil Mevedev 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2) at the China Open. The 22-year-old Italian had not beaten Medvedev in their six previous meetings but he quickly found his rythym from the baseline to earn his ninth tour title. Second-ranked Iga Swiatek dropped only two games and advanced to the quarterfinals of the China Open by beating Magda Linette 6-1, 6-1. Jelena Ostapenko defeated fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-2. Dusan Lajovic eliminated three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 7-6 (7) from the Shanghai Masters and Andy Murray lost to Roman Safiullin 6-3, 6-2.

