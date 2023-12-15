Jannik Sinner takes ATP Most Improved Player and Fans’ Favorite awards for 2023

LONDON (AP) — Jannik Sinner has earned the ATP’s Most Improved Player and Fans’ Favorite awards. Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi shared Coach of the Year honors for working with the 22-year-old Italian. Sinner led Italy to its first Davis Cup championship since 1976, won his first Masters 1000 trophy and made it to the title match at the ATP Finals before losing to Novak Djokovic, while finishing the 2023 season at a career-best No. 4 in the rankings. Djokovic finished at No. 1 for the eighth time, adding to his record, after winning three Grand Slam titles and making the final at the year’s other major tournament.

