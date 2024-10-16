Jannik Sinner eliminates Daniil Medvedev at Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has defeated Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 6-3 at the Six Kings Slam exhibition event in Saudi Arabia. There are no ATP ranking points being awarded at the kingdom’s latest foray into tennis. Riyadh will host the WTA Finals next month. Carlos Alcaraz was scheduled to play Holger Rune in Wednesday’s other match at the Six Kings Slam. On Thursday, Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic, and Alcaraz or Rune will face Rafael Nadal.

