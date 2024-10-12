Jannik Sinner beats Novak Djokovic to take Shanghai Masters title

SHANGHAI (AP) — Top-ranked Jannik Sinner has beaten Novak Djokovic in straight sets to win the Shanghai Masters on Sunday. The Italian bettered the 24-time Grand Slam champion 7-6 (4), 6-3. Sinner hit eight aces and 22 winners to four and 12, respectively, for Djokovic. Sinner never faced a break point. Djokovic was aiming for his 100th tour-level title. Only Jimmy Connors with 109 titles and Roger Federer with 103 have hit the century mark in men’s tennis.

