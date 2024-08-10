Janja Garnbret defends her Olympic gold in sport climbing. American Brooke Raboutou wins a silver

LE BOURGET, France (AP) — Janja Garnbret and Brooke Raboutou cried together in joy and they hugged after the boulder and lead sport climbing final at the Paris Games. Their pact was achieved. Garnbret had just added to her status as one of the biggest stars in the sport by defending her Olympic title. Raboutou was celebrating the first ever climbing Olympic medal for the U.S. women’s team. Garnbret overcame Raboutou for the victory on the final climb of the day in Le Bourget to secure the gold in the combined event.

