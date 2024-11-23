Ja’Naiya Quinerly, Sydney Woodley lead No. 13 West Virginia women to 98-28 romp over Lafayette

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Ja’Naiya Quinerly had 19 points, Sydney Woodley scored 15 off the bench and No. 13 West Virginia posted a wire-to-wire 98-28 victory over Lafayette. Quinerly made 6 of 12 shots with four 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (6-0), who have yet to play a road game this season. She added five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Woodley hit 4 of 5 shots with two 3s and pitched in with five steals and four rebounds. Abby Antognoli had 11 points to lead the Leopards (1-4), who fell to 0-3 away from home.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.