Jana Van Gytenbeek scores 19, No. 21 Baylor women beat Cincinnati 74-53 for fourth straight victory

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jana Van Gytenbeek scored 19 points, Bella Fontleroy added 13 points and No. 21 Baylor beat Cincinnati 74-53 for its fourth straight victory. Yaya Felder made her only 3-pointer of the game with four seconds left in the first quarter to give Baylor a 21-11 lead. The Bears led by double figures the rest of the way. Van Gytenbeek’s 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter gave Baylor its largest lead at 62-33. Dre’una Edwards had 10 points and eight rebounds for Baylor. Aijha Blackwell grabbed 10 rebounds to go with four points. Jillian Hayes scored 12 points and A’riel Jackson added nine for Cincinnati.

