Jamiya Neal scores 21, No. 21 Creighton beats Notre Dame 80-76

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jamiya Neal had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead No. 21 Creighton past Notre Dame 80-76 on Saturday in the seventh-place game of the Players Era Festival. Notre Dame cut the lead to three with 24 seconds left, but Creighton closed the game 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to seize the win and snap a three-game losing skid. Steven Ashworth had 15 points and six assists for Creighton. Fredrick King scored 14. Braeden Shrewsberry and Tae Davis each had 17 points to lead Notre Dame. Matt Allocco scored 12.

