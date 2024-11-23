Jamir Watkins scores 19 and Florida State tops Temple 78-69 to begin Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 19 points, Malique Ewin set career highs with 15 points and nine rebounds and Florida State beat Temple 78-69 on Friday to begin the Basketball Hall of Fame Tip-Off. Florida State (5-1) has a day off before facing UMass on Sunday. Temple (3-2) faces the Minutemen on Saturday. Florida State trailed for a majority of the first half before Jerry Deng gave them the lead with 5:28 left. The Seminoles extended their advantage to 39-33 after closing the half on a 7-2 run. The Seminoles had their lead trimmed to six points three times in the second half, the last with 7:54 remaining on free throws by Jamal Mashburn Jr., but Temple could not get any closer.

