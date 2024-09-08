Jamie Smith’s counterattacking 67 rescues England against Sri Lanka but 3rd test in the balance

LONDON (AP) — Jamie Smith’s counterattacking half-century has rescued England after a batting collapse brought Sri Lanka back into the third and final test at The Oval. England took a 62-run lead into the second innings on Day 3 after dismissing the Sri Lankans for 263 but stumbled to 82-7 to put the match in the balance. Enter Smith, England’s young and confident new wicketkeeper. He smashed Sri Lanka’s bowlers to all parts of the ground in a 50-ball 67 before getting himself out off the last ball before tea. The English were 140-8 and leading by 202.

