Jamie Smith’s counterattacking 67 rescues England against Sri Lanka but 3rd test in the balance

By The Associated Press
England's Ollie Pope is bowled Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara during day three of the Third Rothesay Men's Test cricket match between England and Sri Lanka in London, England, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Jamie Smith’s counterattacking half-century has rescued England after a batting collapse brought Sri Lanka back into the third and final test at The Oval. England took a 62-run lead into the second innings on Day 3 after dismissing the Sri Lankans for 263 but stumbled to 82-7 to put the match in the balance. Enter Smith, England’s young and confident new wicketkeeper. He smashed Sri Lanka’s bowlers to all parts of the ground in a 50-ball 67 before getting himself out off the last ball before tea. The English were 140-8 and leading by 202.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.