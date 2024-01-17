Jamie George is England’s new captain for the Six Nations rugby tournament in Owen Farrell’s absence

LONDON (AP) — Jamie George has been named as England’s captain for the upcoming Six Nations rugby championship. The hooker takes the role following Owen Farrell’s decision to sit out the tournament to prioritize his and his family’s mental wellbeing. George has played 85 games for England and has previously captained English club Saracens and the British & Irish Lions. Borthwick has undertaken a significant revamp of the 36-man squad. There are only 17 survivors from the 34 players used at last year’s Rugby World Cup where England finished in third place.

